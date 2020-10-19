Pumpkin tossed onto I-70 smashes car window, driver OK

A pumpkin smashed into the windshield of 20-year-old Caleb Needham's car early Sunday morning.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A 20-year-old from Danville is unscathed after a pumpkin slammed into his car window on Sunday morning.

Caleb Needham was driving west on I-70 in Plainfield when a pumpkin smashed the front windshield on his car's passenger side. He said the incident happened without warning aside from a semi in front of him that swerved. The pumpkin appeared to have been thrown from an overpass.

Needham was on his way home from visiting haunted houses with friends when the incident occurred around 4 a.m.

The 20-year-old said he believes if the pumpkin had come through the driver side it could have killed him or perhaps blinded him because of all the shattered glass.

State and county officials are investigating the incident.