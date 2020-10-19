Candlelight vigil held for IU student shot, killed in Alabama

Schuyler Bradley, 19, was shot and killed Friday night in Alabama while planning to attend Saturday's Alabama-Georgia football game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University’s Acacia Fraternity held a candlelight vigil for 19-year-old Schuyler Bradley, who was shot and killed in Alabama on Friday.

He was a Carmel High School graduate who played on the football team. He was also a member of IU’s Acacia Fraternity as a sophomore.

Police said he was shot and killed in Tuscaloosa after an argument that happened on “The Strip” near the University of Alabama. Friends and family said he was down there for the Alabama-Georgia football game.

Police arrested 22-year-old Zachary Profozich for his murder. Witnesses told police the two didn’t know each other.

On Sunday, hundreds gathered on IU’s campus to remember their classmate, friend and fraternity brother.

“Schuyler was such an amazing human, an amazing brother and an amazing son,” his fraternity president said.

“I wouldn’t be who I am today if it wasn’t for him and his family,” said a childhood friend.

Broken hearts in the Carmel Football Family #rip82 pic.twitter.com/Z7eFLY18BW — John Hebert (@coach_hebert) October 17, 2020

Bradley’s family traveled back from Alabama to be at the vigil Sunday.

“I know how much Schuyler loved this place. He loved Cathedral. He loved Carmel. He loved his family, and I want you guys to know he fought really hard for us,” said his oldest brother.

His mom, Daphne Groff, also got on stage to share her love for her son.

“My Schuyler, my green-eyed monster. My ride or die. It’s the first time in my life, I couldn’t save my baby," Groff said. “Now, he is up there in peace, throwing that football 75 yards, shooting that basketball, telling God he is cheating but that’s how he is going to live."

A GoFundMe has been started for his family to help pay for medical and funeral expenses.

