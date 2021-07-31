Prosecutors file charges against teen in connection with Bargersville shooting

Charges of conspiracy to commit robbery were filed in Johnson County against 18-year-old Devon McHugh.

INDIANAPOLIS — Prosecutors have charged a Martinsville teen in connection with a Christmas Eve 2020 shooting.

Police were called to a Circle K gas station on State Road 144 late last year and found the bodies of two males, 18-year-old Ethan Bell and a 17-year-old, in the parking lot.

McHugh was taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

According to the prosecutor, investigators allege the three went to the Circle K to purchase $400 worth of marijuana and planned to rob the seller. Shots were fired during the attempted robbery and the unarmed teens were shot.

“While McHugh didn’t personally perform the attempted robbery itself, he chose to be part of that plan and acted in concert with his friends. We will seek to now hold him accountable for that choice,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva. “Future charges against anyone else involved in the incident will be reviewed as the evidence warrants and that portion of the investigation remains open.”