Bargersville police looking to identify person of interest in deadly Christmas Eve shooting

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — The Bargersville Police Department released images of a person of interest in a Christmas Eve shooting.
It happened at the Circle K at 9400 West SR 144.
Two people were found shot to death when officers arrived. One is a 17-year-old and not yet identified. The other was 20-year-old Ethan Bell.
A third person, 18-year-old Devon McHugh, was wounded and taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
The police department emphasized the person in the new images is not a suspect, but was in the area around the time of the shooting. Anyone who might know the person of interest's identity is asked to call Detective Zach Elliott at 317-714-4652 or Detective Stephen Byerly at 317-557-1402.
Police are still looking for 18-year-old Levi Bradley Camplin as a person of interest in the investigation. Camplin is approximately 5’06” and 180lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. If anyone knows his location please contact the Bargersville Police at 317-736-5155 and do not approach him.