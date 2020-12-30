Bargersville police looking to identify person of interest in deadly Christmas Eve shooting

Two people were found shot to death when officers arrived and a third person was wounded.

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — The Bargersville Police Department released images of a person of interest in a Christmas Eve shooting.

It happened at the Circle K at 9400 West SR 144.

Two people were found shot to death when officers arrived. One is a 17-year-old and not yet identified. The other was 20-year-old Ethan Bell.

A third person, 18-year-old Devon McHugh, was wounded and taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The police department emphasized the person in the new images is not a suspect, but was in the area around the time of the shooting. Anyone who might know the person of interest's identity is asked to call Detective Zach Elliott at 317-714-4652 or Detective Stephen Byerly at 317-557-1402.