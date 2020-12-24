2 dead, 1 in serious condition after shooting outside Martinsville gas station

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Two people are dead and another is in serious condition after a shooting at a Circle K in Martinsville Thursday morning.
Police were called to the gas station near State Road 144 and State Road 37, west of Bargersville, just after 5 a.m. on a report of shots fired.
Officers arrived to find two people dead and one injured with gunshot wounds. The injured person was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Police are still talking to witness at the scene and learned the shooting happened outside the gas station.
The investigation is still ongoing.