2 dead, 1 in serious condition after shooting outside Martinsville gas station

The incident happened outside a Circle K gas station near State Road 144 and State Road 37 just after 5 a.m.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Two people are dead and another is in serious condition after a shooting at a Circle K in Martinsville Thursday morning.

Police were called to the gas station near State Road 144 and State Road 37, west of Bargersville, just after 5 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find two people dead and one injured with gunshot wounds. The injured person was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police are still talking to witness at the scene and learned the shooting happened outside the gas station.