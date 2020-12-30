Man dies in grain silo collapse in Camby

The man had pulled his truck up under the silo to load up with the corn and stepped out when it collapsed.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Multiple departments responded to try and rescue a man trapped during a silo collapse in Camby, Indiana.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the man had pulled his truck up under the silo to load up with the corn. He had stepped out of the truck when the silo had a catastrophic collapse, pinning him between the truck and the silo.

Several area departments responded to try and rescue him, but the man had died.

IFD said the man had only been employed by the trucking company for a few weeks.