One person dead in Morgan County house fire

It happened late Wednesday in a home northwest of Martinsville.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind — One person is dead after a fire in a home Wednesday in rural Morgan County.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Grizzly Lane northwest of Martinsville.

Few details were immediately available but authorities confirmed to 13News that one person had been found dead. An identity hasn't been released.

At least two dogs also died. Some rabbits survived the fire and were in the care of the humane society.

No one else was hurt.

It's not clear whether anyone else was in the home at the time of the blaze.