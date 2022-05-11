Thousands without power as high winds lash central Indiana

Your Deputies along with other first responders have been quite busy this morning with debris falling in the roadways. A huge thanks to the two individuals that helped me clean this tree off of US40. Indot will be out to clean it up completely, asap. The county roads look rough, covered in tree limbs and leaves. The roads are also very slick, so be careful out there. There are several areas without power (including my house 🙄🙄). Be patient with the utility workers. They are working hard, in wet windy conditions, to restore your power asap. And slowwwwww down out there please!!! 🐢🐢