x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Thousands without power as high winds lash central Indiana

The bulk of Indiana's outages were held by Duke Energy. At around 3 p.m., Duke was reporting more than 12,083 outages statewide.
Credit: Frankfort Police Department
High winds knocked a tree onto a car in Frankfort, Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of people are without power in central Indiana Saturday, as winds whip the area, keeping first responders and utilities busy with fallen tree limbs and downed powerlines. 

RELATED: Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Windy, wet start to the weekend

The bulk of Indiana's outages were held by Duke Energy, which services the majority of the state — unlike Indiana Michigan Power and AES Indiana, which service smaller portions of the state. 

At around 3 p.m., Duke was reporting more than 12,083 outages statewide. In central Indiana, Duke reported about 7,000 outages. 

⚠️POWER OUTAGES⚠️ Cumberland has several areas that are without power (both Marion & Hancock Counties). Trees down and...

Posted by Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department - IN on Saturday, November 5, 2022

AES Indiana had more than 9,900 customers without power, that's up nearly 6,000 from midmorning when AES tweeted to warn its customers of high winds causing outages. 

Indiana Michigan Power had 5,584 customers without power. Of those, 3,750 were in central Indiana counties. 

The East Madison Fire Territory reported 2,476 customers were without power at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The majority of those outages, the fire territory said, were reported by Anderson Light and Power. 

The fire territory reminded people to avoid downed power lines, call their local utility company immediately and protect themselves by not touching the line or anything in contact with it. 

Currently 2,476 customers without power in Madison County at 1:30PM on Saturday 11/5/2022. A majority of the power...

Posted by East Madison Fire Territory on Saturday, November 5, 2022

In Putnam County, deputies and other first responders have kept busy with downed power lines and trees and other debris and in the road. 

On one of those calls, two bystanders helped a deputy remove a tree from U.S. 40. 

Your Deputies along with other first responders have been quite busy this morning with debris falling in the roadways. A huge thanks to the two individuals that helped me clean this tree off of US40. Indot will be out to clean it up completely, asap. The county roads look rough, covered in tree limbs and leaves. The roads are also very slick, so be careful out there. There are several areas without power (including my house 🙄🙄). Be patient with the utility workers. They are working hard, in wet windy conditions, to restore your power asap. And slowwwwww down out there please!!! 🐢🐢

Posted by Putnam County Sheriffs Office Indiana on Saturday, November 5, 2022

To view or report outages for Duke Energy, click here

For outages from AES, click here and for outages from I&M Power, click here

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

IMPD officer involved in crash in Decatur Twp.

Before You Leave, Check This Out