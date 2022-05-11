Thousands without power as high winds lash central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of people are without power in central Indiana Saturday, as winds whip the area, keeping first responders and utilities busy with fallen tree limbs and downed powerlines.
The bulk of Indiana's outages were held by Duke Energy, which services the majority of the state — unlike Indiana Michigan Power and AES Indiana, which service smaller portions of the state.
At around 3 p.m., Duke was reporting more than 12,083 outages statewide. In central Indiana, Duke reported about 7,000 outages.
AES Indiana had more than 9,900 customers without power, that's up nearly 6,000 from midmorning when AES tweeted to warn its customers of high winds causing outages.
Indiana Michigan Power had 5,584 customers without power. Of those, 3,750 were in central Indiana counties.
The East Madison Fire Territory reported 2,476 customers were without power at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The majority of those outages, the fire territory said, were reported by Anderson Light and Power.
The fire territory reminded people to avoid downed power lines, call their local utility company immediately and protect themselves by not touching the line or anything in contact with it.
In Putnam County, deputies and other first responders have kept busy with downed power lines and trees and other debris and in the road.
On one of those calls, two bystanders helped a deputy remove a tree from U.S. 40.
