Police: Shooting at Howard County campground leaves 1 dead

Police said an argument may have preceded the shooting.

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Howard County said an argument may have preceded a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday.

Officers were called to a report of a person shot at the Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds, 8313 East 400 South, just after 5 a.m.

First responders found 47-year-old Henry L. Henson, Kokomo, on the ground and began providing medical care. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police detained Howard L. Wolfe, 51, in connection with the case.

A sheriff's department spokesperson said a preliminary investigation indicates "that Wolfe was a guest at Henson’s campsite. Sometime prior to the shooting, an argument between Wolfe and Henson took place before turning physical. After a physical altercation, the parties briefly separated. During this time, Wolfe pointed to a handgun that was on his waist and a struggle for the handgun ensued. During the struggle, a single gunshot was fired by Wolfe striking Henson in the chest."

The spokesperson said Wolfe was taken to the Howard County Jail and is being held without bond on allegations of voluntary manslaughter, intimidation, criminal recklessness, false informing, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.