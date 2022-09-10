Fishers police investigate shooting along I-69

Police closed all northbound lanes of the highway after the incident.

FISHERS, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a shooting on a Hamilton County highway.

Police were called to Interstate 69 around the 207 mile marker, which is just north of 116th Street, around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police haven't shared many details, but confirm an active investigation into a shooting.

There's no word on the condition of the victim.

A Fishers Police Department spokesperson said they have determined the incident was not a random act and that there was no ongoing threat to the community.

The northbound lanes of I-69 were briefly closed while police worked at the scene. Two lanes reopened around 4 p.m.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as additional information becomes available.