x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fishers police investigate shooting along I-69

Police closed all northbound lanes of the highway after the incident.
Credit: Indiana Department of Transportation

FISHERS, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a shooting on a Hamilton County highway.

Police were called to Interstate 69 around the 207 mile marker, which is just north of 116th Street, around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police haven't shared many details, but confirm an active investigation into a shooting.

There's no word on the condition of the victim.

RELATED: 1 seriously wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

A Fishers Police Department spokesperson said they have determined the incident was not a random act and that there was no ongoing threat to the community.

The northbound lanes of I-69 were briefly closed while police worked at the scene. Two lanes reopened around 4 p.m.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as additional information becomes available.

RELATED: IMPD investigates person found shot in taxi cab on 11th Street near North Split

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Send the Love giving update

Before You Leave, Check This Out