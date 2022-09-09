1 seriously wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis.
Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2851 N. Shadeland Ave. just before 6 p.m. That location is the Welcome Inn motel.
Police at the scene located a victim who had apparently been shot. That person was reported to be in serious condition.
There is no information at this time about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.
This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.