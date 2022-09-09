x
1 seriously wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

Police responded to the Welcome Inn on North Shadeland Avenue on a report of a person shot Friday evening.
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2851 N. Shadeland Ave. just before 6 p.m. That location is the Welcome Inn motel. 

Police at the scene located a victim who had apparently been shot. That person was reported to be in serious condition. 

There is no information at this time about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting. 

This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.

