Police seek more information after Benjamin Crossing home struck by bullet in Lafayette

Residents were inside one home that got hit by bullets early Friday morning, but police report no one was hurt. Another nearby home was also hit.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is seeking more information after two homes in a Lafayette subdivision were hit by gunfire on Friday morning.

Around 7:42 a.m., officers responded to the area of the 2600-block of Priest Drive, located in the Benjamin Crossing subdivision, after receiving 911 calls of shots fired.

Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a residence had been struck by gunfire.

That residence was reportedly occupied at the time of the suspected shooting, but police said no one inside the residence was injured.

A second residence was also struck by a stray bullet, and there were no injuries in that residence.

The detective division responded to the scene to assist the patrol deputies, and the investigation is ongoing according to TCSO.

Police believe the incident was isolated and not a random act.