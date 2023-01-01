Police seek missing woman last seen on Indy's east side

IMPD said 76-year-old Mary Cole was last seen on Jan. 1 on the east side of Indianapolis near East Washington and North Denny streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a missing Indianapolis woman who suffers from dementia.

IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are looking for 76-year-old Mary Cole, who was last seen Jan. 1, 2023, on the east side of Indianapolis near East Washington and North Denny streets.

Cole is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has blond hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, hoodie, black jeans and black shoes.

IMPD said she suffers from dementia, which raises concern for her welfare.

Anyone who locates Cole is asked to call 911 immediately.

People can also reach out to the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.