Ashley Hart, 36, has been missing since Dec. 15.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding a 36-year-old woman missing from Indy's south side.

Ashley Hart was last seen Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in the 7700 block of Germander Lane. Police said she may be in need of medical attention.

Hart is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.