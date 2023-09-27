ISP: Crash that killed 3 on Indy's east side involved vehicle from earlier pursuit

The collision happened around 10 p.m. at East 10th Street and North Mitthoefer Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are dead after a crash on Indianapolis' east side.

Indiana State Police said one of the vehicles involved had led officers on a pursuit that was terminated minutes earlier.

According to an ISP spokesperson, it happened on East 10th Street and North Mitthoefer Road around 9:55 p.m.

About 20 minutes before the crash, officers tried to stop a Dodge Challenger for alleged reckless driving on East Washington Street at Mitthoefer Road. The driver refused to stop and instead led police on a chase into Hancock County, the spokesperson said. Other agencies assisted in efforts to stop the vehicle but troopers decided to end the pursuit around 9:50 p.m. because of "the reckless and aggressive driving by the suspect."

After troopers left the area, they received word of the 10th Street collision and went to investigate because of the proximity to the earlier pursuit. They found two vehicles with extensive damage, one of which was a Dodge Challenger.

According to state police, investigators believe the driver of the Challenger was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a red light at 10th Street and Mitthoefer Road. The Challenger struck another vehicle as it went through the intersection.

Two people in the Challenger were pronounced dead at a hospital. The driver of the Challenger sustained minor injures. He was arrested and faces preliminary charges.

The driver of the second vehicle died after being taken to a hospital. There was no one else in that car, police said.