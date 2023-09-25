28-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Indy's near east side

According to a police report, the crash happened at the intersection of East Michigan Street and Woodruff Place East Drive around 2 a.m. Sept. 24.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Indianapolis' near east side early Sunday.

According to a police report, officers responded to the intersection of East Michigan Street and Woodruff Place East Drive, a few blocks east of Arsenal Technical High School, around 2 a.m. Sept. 24.

Few details have been released, but the police report indicates a female victim died in the crash.

13News has reached out to IMPD for more information on the circumstances of the crash.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Alexis N. Davis.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.