Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash in Crawfordsville

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Main and Oak streets.
Credit: WTHR
File photo of a Crawfordsville Police Department vehicle.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Crawfordsville police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. Sept. 20, first responders were called to the intersection of East Main and Oak streets in Crawfordsville for reports of a crash between an SUV and trike-style motorcycle. 

The motorcycle rolled in the crash, and the rider and sole occupant suffered serious injuries.

The male motorcyclist was taken to Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, where he was pronounced dead. 

In a statement, the City of Crawfordsville identified the man as 69-year-old David Dulin. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

