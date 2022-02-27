Police investigate after Columbus man found dead in crashed Tesla

The man was found in a crashed Tesla in the 1200 block of West Tellman Road, near U.S. Highway 46 and Interstate 65 in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a Columbus man was found dead Saturday in a car that crashed in Bartholomew County.

According to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office, the man was found in a wrecked Tesla in the 1200 block of West Tellman Road, near U.S. Highway 46 and Interstate 65 in Columbus.

The sheriff's office was first alerted about the crashed car at 5:47 p.m. They were told there was a heavily damaged vehicle in a water-swollen ditch in the area.

When first responders arrived, they found the man, identified as 40-year-old Fernando Cadena, dead in a 2022 Tesla.

The coroner's office said Cadena died from multiple traumatic injuries to the head, chest, and lower extremities.