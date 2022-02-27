x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police investigate after Columbus man found dead in crashed Tesla

The man was found in a crashed Tesla in the 1200 block of West Tellman Road, near U.S. Highway 46 and Interstate 65 in Columbus.
Credit: Adobe Stock/BestStockFoto

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a Columbus man was found dead Saturday in a car that crashed in Bartholomew County. 

According to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office, the man was found in a wrecked Tesla in the 1200 block of West Tellman Road, near U.S. Highway 46 and Interstate 65 in Columbus.

The sheriff's office was first alerted about the crashed car at 5:47 p.m. They were told there was a heavily damaged vehicle in a water-swollen ditch in the area. 

When first responders arrived, they found the man, identified as 40-year-old Fernando Cadena, dead in a 2022 Tesla. 

The coroner's office said Cadena died from multiple traumatic injuries to the head, chest, and lower extremities. 

The incident is being investigated by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office.

Related Articles

In Other News

Hundreds gather in downtown Indy in support of Ukraine