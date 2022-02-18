Columbus man sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for child exploitation

Jordan Fields, 21, sexually exploited children in Indiana and California and also admitted to other acts of exploitation against minors, according to court records.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Columbus man was sentenced Friday to more than 27 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child.

Jordan Fields, 21, sexually exploited children in Indiana and California and also admitted to other acts of exploitation against minors, according to court records. The investigation into his behavior began in the fall of 2020 when police in California alerted Indiana authorities about sexually explicit communication Fields was having on Snapchat with a 13-year-old boy in California.

Fields was arrested on state-level charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography in Nov. 2020 after an investigation by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office. Investigators from the sheriff's department, along with Indiana State Police and the FBI, reviewed the evidence against Fields and arrested him on federal sexual exploitation charges in March of last year.

Federal prosecutors say Fields admitted to communicating with several unerage boys online and also received child sexual abuse material via Snapchat and Omegle.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a child for victimizing three southern Indiana children.