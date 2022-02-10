Indianapolis man arrested for dealing fentanyl in Columbus

Charles Russell was out on bail from a 2021 drug case when he was arrested.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County drug enforcement deputies arrested an Indianapolis man Wednesday for allegedly bringing fentanyl into Columbus.

Charles Russell, 25, was arrested by members of the county's Intelligence-Led Policing Unit after the ILPU received a tip. The ILPU is a combined unit with officers from the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

Russell was stopped on U.S. 31 and Bear Lane by ILPU officers and deputies, and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail. He was charged Thursday with dealing in a narcotic drug, a level 4 felony, and possession of a narcotic drug, a level 6 felony.