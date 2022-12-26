ISP: Man shot wife before leaving in bitter cold with toddler, shooting at deputy

Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, allegedly shot the deputy, hitting his body armor. The deputy returned fire, seriously injuring Guilfoyle.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Brookville man has been charged for allegedly shooting his wife before walking out in the bitter cold with his toddler and then shooting at a Franklin County sheriff's deputy.

Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of neglect of a dependent for the incident on Friday, Dec. 23.

Investigators say Guilfoyle shot his wife Hannah at a Brookville home and then walked away with her 23-month-old daughter.

Guilfoyle was spotted walking shortly after midnight near State Road 1 and US 52 holding a small child. It was a bitterly cold evening, with wind gusts making wind chills -30 degrees or lower in parts of the state.

Franklin County Deputy Arin Bowers, a five-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, was called to the area to help.

State police say when Bowers tried to speak to Guilfoyle, Guilfoyle pulled a handgun and shot at Bowers. At least one bullet struck Bowers' body armor, protecting him from injury.

Bowers shot back at Guilfoyle, hitting and wounding him. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries. The child was unharmed and taken into the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

After the shooting, police went to his wife Hannah's home, which was nearby, to check on her. That's where they found the 23-year-old mother shot and seriously injured. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

As of Monday, both Gregory Guilfoyle and Hannah Guilfoyle remain in UC Medical Center.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff, the deputy was placed on administrative leave per normal protocol.