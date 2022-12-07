Sexually violent predator arrested for child solicitation in Johnson County

Ordis Daniel Gilbert Perry was arrested for child solicitation, dissemination of harmful matter to a minor, and patronizing a prostitute.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Johnson County arrested a known sex offender for child solicitation, dissemination of harmful matter to a minor, and patronizing a prostitute.

Ordis Daniel Gilbert Perry, 26, is being held in the Johnson County Jail on a $17,600 bond.

Perry is from Sunman, Indiana, which is about 40 miles west of Cincinnati.

Police in Johnson County said they were alerted to Perry in November when he had conversations online with a person he thought was 14 years old. According to police, Perry agreed to meet in the Franklin area.

When she arrived on Dec. 6, Perry was arrested. He has not yet been formally charged.