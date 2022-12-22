Nalah Jackson, the 24-year-old suspect charged with two counts of kidnapping, was arrested by IMPD on Thursday in Indianapolis.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 5-month-old boy who was kidnapped along with his brother on Monday in the Short North was found alive on Thursday in Indianapolis, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Kason Thomas was found hours after the woman who allegedly abducted him, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, was arrested.

Police said Kason is safe and in good health, but is being checked out at an Indianapolis hospital.

Kason was found near a Papa John's inside the same car that Jackson took on Monday, according to police. Police said he was found wearing the same clothes he was described to be wearing on Monday.

Kason and his twin brother, Kyair, were sitting in a 2010 Honda Accord in the Short North Monday while their mother went inside a Donatos Pizza to pick up a DoorDash order.

Franklin County Municipal Court records say Jackson was sitting inside the restaurant when she went out a side door, got in the car with the two infants and drove away.

Police released surveillance photos showing Jackson stopped at a gas station in Huber Heights around 11:45 p.m. on Monday.

Around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Kyair was found abandoned outside of Dayton International Airport and reunited with his family. Kason was found two days later.

The IMPD is thankful that Kason Thomas was found earlier this evening.



We would like to thank the IMPD Officers and Detectives who worked to track down the baby and suspect.



We would like to thank community members who helped in locating him pic.twitter.com/5UOvRTiN9W — IMPD (@IMPDnews) December 23, 2022

Jackson has been charged with two counts of kidnapping.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant released a statement Thursday evening:

"We are grateful to the public for their help throughout this investigation, and for the tireless work of our officers and our many partner agencies. They never stopped, never gave up hope, and would not rest until Kason was found. We are beyond thankful for their relentless dedication.