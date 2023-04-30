x
Burglars take merchandise from Beech Grove gun store

Beech Grove Firearms reported the burglary around 3:15 Sunday morning.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police are looking for the person who stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Beech Grove gun shop early Sunday.

Beech Grove Firearms, 3020 South Emerson Avenue, reported the burglary around 3:15 a.m.

Owners are still trying to determine the exact number and types of firearms and other items stolen but authorities said it's worth an estimated $15,000.

Agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives are assisting police in the investigation. 

If you have information that could help investigators, contact Beech Grove police.

