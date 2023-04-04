Kokomo police ask for help identifying attempted burglary suspect

Police said the incident happened Monday, April 3 at Josh's Washes, located at 400 E. Morgan St., near North Apperson Way.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an attempted burglary of a business on Monday, April 3.

Police responded to a report of an attempted burglary at Josh's Washes, located at 400 E. Morgan St., near North Apperson Way.

According to police, surveillance cameras captured a person using bolt cutters to try to get money from inside an air freshener dispenser, as well as breaking the locking mechanism on an office door.

Police said the suspect is described as a younger male who was wearing a black shirt, blue jean jacket and camouflage pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to call the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.