Greenfield police bust 5-man burglary ring

The men were allegedly part of a South American gang that targets homes when residents are away.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police announced the arrest of five members of a criminal gang who allegedly robbed a house in late March.

The men were referred to by Greenfield police as members of the South American Theft Group, or SATG. Detectives say the group is known to target homes of people of Asian and Indian descent, and commit burglaries when residents are away.

Police said they were called to a house on Collins Way in Greenfield in the evening of March 28 after a homeowner reported a break-in and items missing from the residence.

Detectives with knowledge of the group quickly identified a suspect vehicle that they shared with surrounding agencies.

Police in Jasper County, near Renssalaer, located the vehicle driving on Interstate 65 and took five men into custody. Items reported stolen from the Greenfield home were found inside the vehicle.

The five suspects were brought back to the Hancock County Jail. All five are from South America, according to Greenfield Police:

Miguel Alfonso Lozano-Pineda, 37

Bairon Estivan Vasquez-Ortiz, 29

John Alexander Ruiz Acero, 40

Camilo Andres Manrique-Barrera, 25

William Alberto Guzman-Castano, 30

Jail records list the men as Chicago residents. They face preliminary charges of burglary and possession of stolen property.