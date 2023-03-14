x
Carmel PD trying to identify person in home burglary case

Credit: Carmel Police Department

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a home burglary. 

The burglary happened Tuesday, March 7 in the 14100 block of Helen Drive. That's near West 141st Street and West Road.

Carmel investigators were able to get a surveillance image of a person possibly connected to the burglary. 

Anyone who recognizes the man should contact Det. Carter of the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2530, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Carmel PD asks for those calling with tips to reference CPD case number 23-16876.

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a residential burglary in the 14100 block of Helen Drive in Carmel...

Posted by Carmel Police Department on Tuesday, March 14, 2023

