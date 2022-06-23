Police: 7 people, including a child, wounded in early morning shootings around Indianapolis

The incidents were reported within a span of about 30 minutes Thursday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating shootings that injured at least seven people in a span of about 30 minutes early Thursday morning.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers were called to reports of the sound of gunfire just before 12:30 a.m. at The Life at Belhaven Apartments, which is near East 10th Street and Mitthoeffer Road. Police found two victims. An adult male was taken to a hospital in "stable" condition. The other person was said to be a male child who also sustained sustained a gunshot wound. Neither of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

At about the same time, dispatchers learned that a person with a gunshot wound walked in to Community East Hospital. That victim was also said to be in stable condition. Police are investigating whether the shooting happened around 42nd & Meadows.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of North Dexter, a neighborhood not far from 19th & Harding streets. They found a person with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. IMPD said that victim was "awake and breathing."

Then moments later, according to IMPD, three people sought treatment at Eskenazi Hospital. A spokesperson said two of those victims were in stable condition. The condition on the third person was not available. Police said the victims at Eskenazi might have been injured in the incident on Dexter Street.

Police haven't said whether they have suspects in any of the cases, nor whether motive is known in the shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.