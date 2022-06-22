Holcomb calls special session to address $1 billion of state reserves

The Indiana General Assembly will meet July 6 about the governor's plan to return $225 to taxpayers from the state's surplus.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a proclamation Wednesday calling for a special session of the General Assembly to discuss his plan to return funds from the state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers.

The state currently has more than $1 billion in surplus for the fiscal year. Holcomb has proposed paying out $225 to taxpayers — in addition to the previously announced $125 from the automatic taxpayer refund — to help ease the financial strain many Hoosiers are feeling.

"This is the fastest, fairest and most efficient way to return taxpayers' hard-earned money during a time of economic strain," Holcomb said. "Indiana’s economy is growing and with more than $1 billion of revenue over current projections, Hoosier taxpayers deserve to have their money responsibly returned. I'm happy to be able to take this first step and look forward to signing this plan into law as soon as possible."