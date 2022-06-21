1 dead in shooting on far west side of Indianapolis

The shooting happened on Sunfield Court shortly before midnight Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the far west side of Indianapolis late Monday.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot on Sunfield Court just before midnight. They arrived to find a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police initially did not provide a condition for the victim, other than to say that person was "unresponsive." Later, IMPD said the victim had died.

No other information was immediately available.