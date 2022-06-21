1 dead in shooting on far west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the far west side of Indianapolis late Monday.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot on Sunfield Court just before midnight. They arrived to find a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police initially did not provide a condition for the victim, other than to say that person was "unresponsive." Later, IMPD said the victim had died.
No other information was immediately available.
This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.