x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Plainfield Police search for jewelry store burglars

More than $100,000 in theft and damage resulted from the Tuesday morning break-in.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are searching for suspects caught on camera breaking into a jewelry store early Tuesday.

It happened inside Mason Jewelers at 1822 E. Main St., which is in a strip mall that includes a Kroger store.

The suspects were in and out in less than two minutes. The smash-and-grab burglary resulted in loss and damage that exceeds $100,000.

Items were taken from the store's display cases, where the suspects did extensive damage, but police said no customer items were taken in the crime.

The store may not be able to reopen before Saturday.

If you have information, call Plainfield Police at 317-839-8700 

RELATED: 4 arrested, property worth thousands recovered in Lawrence County burglary investigation

Hello, We want to thank everyone for your support and choosing Mason Jewelers for all your jewelry needs. We have some...

Posted by Mason Jewelers on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

Tony Stewart's luxury log home includes massive aquarium, bowling alley