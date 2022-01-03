Plainfield Police search for jewelry store burglars

More than $100,000 in theft and damage resulted from the Tuesday morning break-in.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are searching for suspects caught on camera breaking into a jewelry store early Tuesday.

It happened inside Mason Jewelers at 1822 E. Main St., which is in a strip mall that includes a Kroger store.

The suspects were in and out in less than two minutes. The smash-and-grab burglary resulted in loss and damage that exceeds $100,000.

Items were taken from the store's display cases, where the suspects did extensive damage, but police said no customer items were taken in the crime.

The store may not be able to reopen before Saturday.

If you have information, call Plainfield Police at 317-839-8700

