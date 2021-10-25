Indianapolis program to help unemployed young men not in school

The goal is to build positive, mentor-like relationships and engage young people in high school equivalency or job placement programs.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jalen Thornton just turned 21 and, by all accounts, he's lucky to have been alive to celebrate.

“I was in a coma for about two weeks,” he said.

Just last year, Thornton was shot in the head during an armed robbery on Indy's east side.

Miraculously, he survived.

But life's circumstances have not been kind.

"I need to start being serious about life because you only get one life,” he said.

So today, he's turning over a new leaf.

He’s part of a community program called PIVOT – which engages with young men between the ages of 16 and 24 on the far east side, who are not enrolled in school and are not employed.

Organizers say the goal is to build positive, mentor-like relationships and engage young people in high school equivalency or job placement programs.

“I think it’s a matter of showing you care, showing some empathy and having resources in order to help them get along,” said Eric Davenport, director of reengagement at the Finish Line Boys and Girls Club.

On this particular morning, Thornton is among more than a dozen others in a classroom at the Finish Boys and Girls Club listening to fellow classmates introduce themselves.

"I'm here to learn new things and open doors to new opportunities so I can be a better man than I am today,” one man said.

And the program is about to expand thanks to a $100,000 community violence reduction grant, through the city's Office of Public Health and Safety.

"They've been in a struggle. There's no question that opportunities have not presented themselves,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett, minutes after sitting in on the class.

He said those opportunities for education and employment are crucial to making the city safer.

“The more skill level we provide to young people, the more employable they become,” he said. “And frankly, when they’re employed and productive, they’re probably going to avoid making bad decisions and getting involved in any kind of criminal activity.”

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and includes $45 million over the next three years for community violence reduction grants.

The City-County Council approved the funding last month.

The grant funding comes as the city’s homicide rate continues to break records.

According to IMPD data, at least 30 young people under the age of 20 have died in homicides so far this year. That includes four in October alone.

Thornton said the Boys and Girls Club approached him with the opportunity to participate in the 2-week PIVOT program.

He’s thankful for the opportunity and looking forward to his future.