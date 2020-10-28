City marks 200th homicide of year amid calls for peace and justice

Greg Wilson Sr. is holding a vigil at the scene of his son's 2015 murder, still hoping to find out who committed the crime.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the City of Indianapolis reels from hitting its highest yearly murder numbers ever, family and friends gathered at a northwest side intersection for a vigil of a man killed five years ago. City leaders plan to come to this same side of town to also call for peace in the streets.

The vigil is part of the ongoing promise of community leader Greg Wilson Sr., who lost his son to gun violence. Wilson had hopes that someone would have heeded his plea for help.

"This code of snitching they got out here, they won't tell," Wilson said.

Wilson refuses to give up on finding out who murdered his son in 2015. Someone shot and killed Greg Wilson Jr. in broad daylight at 30th and Capitol Avenue on Indy's northwest side. To keep his son's memory alive, he spearheads a vigil each year for all murder victims.

"We got to help them get some closure, because you don't heal without closure, you won't heal. At least, I know I haven't healed," said Wilson.

Wilson's call for justice comes as Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD leaders took to the streets nearby for a Northwest District peace walk. Hogsett is taking the heat for Indy reaching its highest yearly murder count ever this week.

The city's 200th murder came Tuesday night on Lawnview Lane, near N. Tibbs Avenue on the northwest side. Officers found a man dead inside a white Pontiac sedan just before 7:30.

"Ultimately, it's tragic," said Hogsett, "We are doing everything we can. Every single day, every officer reports to work to keep our city safe."

Hogsett hopes their peace walks improve community relations to get people talking more about who's behind the deadly violence. That includes unsolved murders like in Wilson's case.

He sent a message Wednesday to his son's unknown killer.

"You probably want this to go away and for me to stop doing this every year, because it's a reminder, not that you care, but you want the quiet and I won't give you that."

Wilson said that same message to his son's killer goes to everyone responsible for deadly violence in Indianapolis.