IMPD makes arrest in deadly shooting of 21-year-old in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives have arrested an 18-year-old in the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old woman in Castleton on oct. 11.

Just after 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, officers responded to 8700 Masters Road on a report of a person that had just exited a moving vehicle and was lying in the road.

Witnesses were unsure the extent of the person’s injuries and stayed with them until officers arrived.

Minutes later, IMPD officers were dispatched to 8400 Craig Street on reports of a vehicle into a building with an injured person inside.

Officers arrived and located an unconscious person in the vehicle who appeared to have been shot.

That person has been identified by police as 21-year-old Meghan Schwab.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene. The victim at 8700 Masters Road was checked out on scene by medics and was treated for minor injuries.

Homicide detectives responded and began the investigation. The two scenes are currently being investigated as one incident by IMPD homicide detectives.

On Oct. 27, police said they arrested 18-year-old Jaylen Smith for his involvement in Schwab's killing. He has been charged with murder.