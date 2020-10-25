IMPD investigates deadly shooting on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left a man dead on the city's northwest side.
Police say Northwest District officers were called to the 3900 block of Bennett Drive, near 38th Street and Moller Road, on a report of a person shot just after 8:30 p.m. Police located a man outside of the residence there, and medics took him to a local hospital where he died.
Homicide detectives have not shared any information about a potential suspect.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death and share the name of the man once his family has been notified.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262.8477 or (TIPS).