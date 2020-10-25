IMPD investigates deadly shooting on northwest side

Police located a man outside of a residence on Bennett Drive. He died at the hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left a man dead on the city's northwest side.

Police say Northwest District officers were called to the 3900 block of Bennett Drive, near 38th Street and Moller Road, on a report of a person shot just after 8:30 p.m. Police located a man outside of the residence there, and medics took him to a local hospital where he died.

Homicide detectives have not shared any information about a potential suspect.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death and share the name of the man once his family has been notified.