Man dead, another person in critical condition in separate Wednesday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating separate shootings that left one person dead and another in critical condition Wednesday morning.

Both shootings happened around 5:30 a.m.

Police were called to the 1000 block of East Washington Street, near Southeastern Avenue and East New York Street, on the city's near east side on reports of a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was listed in serious condition and taken to the hospital, but police later confirmed he had died from his injuries.

Police said a possible female suspect left the scene in a gray four-door Nissan with tinted windows.

Several witnesses are on scene and cooperating with police.

Police were also called to the 3100 block of South Rybolt Avenue, near Kentucky Avenue, on the city's southwest side on reports of a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. The person was listed in critical condition. Police said the was self-inflicted.