INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a person has died after a Friday evening shooting on the west side of Indianapolis.

Police were called to the 1600 block of N Exeter Avenue for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located one victim who had been shot.

The victim was initially listed in critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.