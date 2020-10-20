Person found dead on Indy's near northeast side

Police said the person had injuries consistent with trauma. Medics arrived and pronounced the person dead at the scene.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating after a person was found dead Monday night on the city's near northeast side.

Police discovered a dead person while driving around the 2100 block of East 37th Street, near North Keystone Avenue and Sutherland Avenue, around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the person had injuries consistent with trauma. Medics arrived and pronounced the person dead at the scene.