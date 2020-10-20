Person found dead on Indy's near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating after a person was found dead Monday night on the city's near northeast side.
Police discovered a dead person while driving around the 2100 block of East 37th Street, near North Keystone Avenue and Sutherland Avenue, around 9:30 p.m.
Police said the person had injuries consistent with trauma. Medics arrived and pronounced the person dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.