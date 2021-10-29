Person struck, killed on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after one person was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning on the city's south side.
Police were called to the 5200 block of South East Street, near East Thompson Road, on a report of a person struck.
An IMPD spokesperson confirmed a person was struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Police have not shared the victim's identity.
What other people are reading:
- What Hoosiers need to know about surprise medical bills — and how to prevent them
- Pike Township teachers getting close to collective bargaining deadline, yet to reach agreement
- Babies in Peyton Manning Children's Hospital NICU celebrate Halloween
- Anderson Schools move to e-learning Friday due to teacher absences
- Check out 2021 Trick or Treat times and tips for central Indiana