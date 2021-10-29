Person struck, killed on Indy's south side

x
The incident happened Friday around 7 a.m. in the 5200 block of South East Street, near East Thompson Road.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after one person was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning on the city's south side.

Police were called to the 5200 block of South East Street, near East Thompson Road, on a report of a person struck.

An IMPD spokesperson confirmed a person was struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Credit: WTHR/Joe Fenton
A person was struck by a vehicle in the 5200 block of South East Street, near Thompson Road, Friday around 7 a.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police have not shared the victim's identity.

