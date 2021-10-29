Person struck, killed on Indy's south side

The incident happened Friday around 7 a.m. in the 5200 block of South East Street, near East Thompson Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after one person was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning on the city's south side.

Police were called to the 5200 block of South East Street, near East Thompson Road, on a report of a person struck.

An IMPD spokesperson confirmed a person was struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police have not shared the victim's identity.