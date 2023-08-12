Pendleton Correctional Facility guards charged with battery, misconduct

Leslie Gray and Thomas Matthew Opie were arrested and charged after an inmate was observed with a severe upper chest wound.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Two Pendleton Correctional Facility guards have been charged with battery and official misconduct.

Our partners at The Herald Bulletin report that Leslie Gray, 43, of Anderson and Thomas Matthew Opie, 34, of Muncie were arrested on Thursday on the aforementioned charges. Their employment with the Indiana Department of Corrections was ended on Friday.

According to the probable cause affidavit, an inmate named Gary Hanney overdosed on June 25. While being questioned, it was discovered that Hanney had a severe upper chest wound.

He said that he had not received medical attention for the wound two days later on June 27.

After a review of video, it showed that Hanney had received multiple "sternum rubs" from several correctional officers.