Former Lebanon police officer charged with obstruction of justice, official misconduct

According to investigators, Nicholas Reynolds cut security camera wires while looking for a wanted subject in the attic of a home.

LEBANON, Ind. — A former Lebanon police officer is facing multiple charges.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation into allegations against former Lebanon Police Department Officer Nicholas Reynolds.

Investigators determined that while serving a warrant, someone lifted Reynolds into an attic to try to find the wanted subject. While in the attic, investigators said Reynolds cut security camera wires.

Investigators determined Reynolds manipulated the evidence in connection to the served warrant.

On Wednesday, May 24, an arrested warrant was issued for former Lebanon Police Department Officer Nicholas Reynolds.

Police took Reynolds into custody without incident. He was initially held at the Boone County Jail until bonding out.