The accident happened around 11 p.m. Friday at East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was injured late Friday when she was struck by an IndyGo bus.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of North Emerson Avenue.

Few details were immediately available, but a first responder at the scene told 13News a woman was taken to Methodist Hospital after the accident.

Her condition was not known.

This is a developing story, which will be updated as additional information becomes available.