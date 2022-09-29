Indiana State Police arrest woman with dozens of IDs, credit cards

A trooper said when he stopped Angela Cook for having an expired plate, she at first gave him a false name and date of birth.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested a woman for identity deception and drug charges.

A trooper said when he stopped 47-year-old Angela Cook for having an expired and stolen plate Wednesday night, she at first gave him a false name and date of birth. The trooper said she then gave him an ID that belonged to another person.

Troopers said they found the following items when searching Cook's car:

40 government issued identifications belonging to other individuals

73 credit cards issued to various people

3 passports issued to different people

8 social security cards belonging to other people

7 checkbooks belonging to other people

Drug paraphernalia

The trooper claimed Cook said "she was a crackhead and that she had a crack pipe inside the vehicle." Cook also told the trooper she had a warrant out for her arrest.

While being booked into the Marion County Jail, staff said they found three bags of cocaine on Cook hidden in her "private area."