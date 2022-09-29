Missing Greenfield teen suspected in armed robbery

Noah Harris, 17, left home the night of Sept. 22 and was reported missing the next day.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old missing runaway is now suspected in an armed robbery just days after leaving home following a family argument.

Noah Harris left home the night of Sept. 22 and was reported missing the next day.

According to an updated Facebook post from police, Harris is now suspected of committing an armed robbery on Sept. 25.

Harris is described at 6'3" tall, weighs 210 pounds and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

If you have information on where Harris may be hiding, police ask that you call 317-477-4400. Do not approach Harris as he is now considered armed and dangerous.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.