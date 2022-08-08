Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Indianapolis' southwest side

IMPD officers responded to the intersection of Mann and West Mooresville roads around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was hit and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Indianapolis' southwest side late Sunday night.

IMPD officers responded to the intersection of Mann and West Mooresville roads around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. A male victim, who has not been identified, was found lying in the road and had been pronounced dead by medics before officers arrived.

Police said Monday morning that there was no suspect or vehicle information to share.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.