Pedestrian killed in crash on Indy's near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on the near west side of Indianapolis on Sunday night.

Police said at around 8 p.m. the pedestrian was hit near the intersection of West 16th Street and Sharon Avenue, which is east of North White River Parkway West Drive.

Officers arrived in the area and found a man who had been hit and had injuries consistent with trauma. The man, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died shortly after arrival.

The driver of the car that hit the pedestrian remained on the scene, IMPD said.

Police say no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.