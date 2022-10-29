IMPD: 3 injured in shooting during near west side party

This shooting comes just minutes after another person was critically injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured, one critically, in a shooting during a party on the near west side of Indianapolis Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue, just north of 10th Street, at around 10:45 p.m.

Officers arrived to find three people who had been shot during a party outside a house in the area.

IMPD told 13News that a man was taken to the hospital in "extremely critical" condition and a woman was taken to the hospital where she's reported to be in stable condition.

A third person had a graze wound and was not transported to the hospital.

Police have not identified the people who were shot or shared any further details about suspects or what led up to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. 13News has crews headed toward the scene and will update this story as information is made available.

This shooting comes just minutes after another person was critically injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police were called to a shooting at around 10:30 p.m. at 6010 East 30th Street, which is the address for a BP gas station near the intersection with North Arlington Avenue.

The person shot at this location was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not identified the person who was shot, or said if a suspect had been identified or taken into custody.

And, earlier in the day, police said a juvenile was injured in a shooting on the northwest side of the city.

The shooting happened at around 4:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Eugene Street, which is located between West 29th and 30th streets and just west of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street.