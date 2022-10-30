Semi crash blocks traffic on I-465 on Indy's south side

The crash shortly after 8 a.m. occurred near the U.S. 31 interchange and was blocking all but one of the eastbound lanes.

INDIANAPOLIS — A semi-trailer crash Sunday morning blocked eastbound traffic on Interstate 465 across the south side of Indianapolis.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. near the U.S. 31/East Street interchange. The exit remained open, along with the far right lane.

Fire crews responded to the scene to deal with fuel spill from the truck, which was hauling cookie dough.