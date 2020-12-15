One dead, one missing in east Indianapolis house fire

Callers to 911 reported hearing an explosion before the fire in the 500 block of North Temple Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another missing from a house fire on the east side of Indianapolis.

Callers to 911 reported hearing an explosion before the fire in the 500 block of North Temple Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Monday. Firefighters responded to the scene and found a victim deceased inside the residence a short time later.

In addition to the deceased victim, a man was seen running from the home with his clothes on fire. That man has yet to be located.

Witnesses said the explosion sounded like it may have been a furnace. Firefighters battled several small fires inside the residence. Firefighters noted the house appeared to be under renovation.