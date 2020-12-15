One dead, one missing in east Indianapolis house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another missing from a house fire on the east side of Indianapolis.
Callers to 911 reported hearing an explosion before the fire in the 500 block of North Temple Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Monday. Firefighters responded to the scene and found a victim deceased inside the residence a short time later.
In addition to the deceased victim, a man was seen running from the home with his clothes on fire. That man has yet to be located.
Witnesses said the explosion sounded like it may have been a furnace. Firefighters battled several small fires inside the residence. Firefighters noted the house appeared to be under renovation.
IFD is investigating the cause of the fire, while IMPD is investigating the fatality, as per procedure.