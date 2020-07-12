Man rescued from west side apartment fire has died

The fire happened Dec. 13 on Traub Avenue near West Washington Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 74-year-old man rescued from a Dec. 3 apartment fire has died, officials said Monday.

An Indianapolis Fire Department spokesperson said the man, pulled from a fire at 13 N Traub, died from his injuries on Saturday.

It's the 8th Indianapolis fire fatality in 2020.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze. IMPD's homicide unit has joined the case, a standard procedure in fatal fires.

16 people were displaced by the fire, which started in a downstairs apartment where squatters were reportedly living. There were 10 people inside the apartment who were identified as possible squatters.

There were no working smoke alarms in the building, according to IFD.